BEEVILLE – Ernest Everett “Neto” Cantu, 74, of Beeville, passed away on Aug. 26, 2020. He was born on Aug. 26, 1946, in Beeville, Texas, to Lorenzo and Josefa (Alvarado) Cantu. He was a welder by trade and had retired from the industry.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elida Garcia; and three brothers, Lorenzo Cantu, Jr., Robert Lee Cantu and Henry Cantu.
He is survived by one son, Ernest (Taylor) Cantu, Jr. of Beeville; four grandchildren, Audree Lynn, Kimberly Rose, Ernest Everett, III and Lorenzo Ernest Cantu; five sisters, Gloria Aguilar and Yolanda (Santos) Garcia, both of Beeville, Josie (Isidro “Stormy”) Rosette of Kenedy, Mary Alvear of Houston and Rosa Linda (Johnny) Fernandez of Corpus Christi, Texasx.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Our Lady of Victory Church with Father Luke officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers are Jimmy “Bobo” Cantu, Robert Jacob Cantu, Jake Cantu, Audie Benavidez, Johnson Garza and Guillermo “Memo” Chavez.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel