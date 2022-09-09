BEEVILLE – Ernestina R. Rivera, 73, passed away on September 3, 2022. She was born on January 7, 1949, in Beeville, Texas to Santiago and Francisca (Lara) Ramirez.
She is preceded in death by her father, Santiago Ramirez, mother and stepfather, Francisca and Procopio Rodriguez; one brother, Procopio “Pro” Rodriguez, Jr and three sisters, Charlotte Fernandez, Mary Elena Martinez, and Maria Villarreal.
She is survived by one daughter, Hope (Rene) Contreras of Fulton; two sons, Lee Anthony (Erica) Tapia of North Richland Hills and Jimmy Joe (Destiny Martinez) Tapia of Beeville; brothers, John, Freddy, and Jerry Rodriguez all of Beeville, Raymond Rodriguez of Irving, Dickie Rodriguez of Burleson and David and Oscar Rodriguez both of San Antonio; four sisters, Emma Barrera of El Paso, Gloria Gayton of Houston, Patricia Hinojosa of New Braunfels, and Irene Rodriguez of Alice. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel