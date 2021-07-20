Ernestine De La Garza Salazar, 85, Yoakum, Texas, went to rest in everlasting peace on July 17, 2021.
She was born on September 30, 1935, in Beeville to late Ernesto De La Garza and Amanda Martinez.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jose Javier Salazar.
Mrs. Salazar is survived by her son, Ricardo (Yolanda) Salazar of Baytown; daughter-in -law, Adelita Maldonado Salazar of Beeville; grandchildren, Richard Caine (Maria) Salazar of Baytown, Shaymus Elijah (Alisha) Salazar of Webster, Jayson Elijah (Carolina) Salazar of Houston, Joe Anthony Salazar of Beeville, Ernestina Carmel (Francisco, Jr.) Valdez of Nederland; great-grandchildren, Chrome Salazar, Rocket Salazar, Joaquin Salazar, Luna Salazar, Stella Salazar, Gianna Salazar, Anthony David Valdez, Akira Kali Salazar, Zay Salazar, Francisco (V-8) Valdez III and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10:00am at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Richard Salazar, Richard Caine Salazar, Joe Anthony Salazar, Shaymus Salazar, Jayson Salazar and Chrome Salazar.
