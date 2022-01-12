Ernesto Chapa Flores Sr., of Beeville, Texas was peacefully called to Heaven on January 8, 2022, at the age of 91.
Mr. Flores was born on November 11, 1930, in Berclair to Lorenzo Deleon Flores and Francisca Chapa Flores. He proudly served in the United States Army and was self-employed with Bee Clean Laundry-Cleaners.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Gloria Yepez.
Ernesto is survived by his son, Ernest R. Flores; daughters, Nilia F. Shepard, Consuela Connie Flores, Rosario Rosie Gonzales; son, Roberto Arriola; sons-in-law, Neilson Shepard and Ruben Gonzales, all of Beeville; 7 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will follow at 10:00 a.m .with the funeral Mass celebrated at 10:30 a.m. with Father Jacob officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with full military honors.
Pallbearers are Neilson Shepard, Roberto Arriola, Ruben Gonzales, Rocky Ybanez Sr., Trey Lopez and Seth Lopez.
Arrangements entrusted to Trevino Funeral Home