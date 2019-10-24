Esteban R. De Luna, 88, of Pettus, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Beeville.
Mr. De Luna was born March 9, 1931, in Kenedy to Jose and Maria Refugio (Rodriguez) De Luna. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lupe Castro DeLuna; a son, Esteban De Luna Jr.; and two grandsons, Joshua and Rocky De Luna.
Survivors include two daughters, Esmeralda (Manuel) Lara and Evangelina (Javier) Espinoza, both of Chicago, Illinois; two sons, Eberardo (Mary Martinez) De Luna of Tuleta and Ernesto (Anita Salazar) De Luna of Beeville; a sister, Antonia Garcia of Pettus; 14 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Friday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m. with Father Lukose Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at Pettus Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Eberaldo De Luna, Ernesto De Luna, Azariah De Luna, Roland Juarez, Ernesto De Luna Jr. and Juventino De Luna.
Treviño Funeral Home