Esteban “Steve” Ramirez Arevalo Jr., 74, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Galveston, Texas.
Steve was born August 25, 1946, to Elidia and Esteban Arevalo Sr. in Brownsville. He attended school in San Antonio and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. Steve fought in the Vietnam conflict earning the rank of sergeant with several service awards including the Bronze Star. He worked in carpentry and construction before his time in TDCJ. Steve mastered wood and leather crafting and created exquisite works which he delighted in gifting to family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Elidia and Esteban Arevalo Sr.; brother, Santiago Arevalo; and sister, Julia Munoz Kala.
Survivors include his sons, Esteban (Helen) Arevalo III of San Antonio and Daniel (JoAnna) Arevalo of Van Alstyne; sisters, Rebecca Hinojosa and Rosalinda Arevalo, both of Beeville; a brother, Jorge (Valentina) Arevalo of San Antonio; grandchildren, Esteban Arevalo IV, Justin Daniel Arevalo, Emily Valentina Arevalo, Matthew Elias Arevalo, Danielle Patricia Arevalo, Daniel Tomas Arevalo and E’lithyia Kinley Arevalo; and great-grandchildren, Atticus Ryan Arevalo, Sebastian Arevalo, Mariah Kristi Arevalo, Genesis Unique Arevalo, Isabella Rain Arevalo, Joshua Anthony Arevalo and Aria Yvette Arevalo.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Angelus Funeral Home, 1100 E. Houston Street, Beeville, with a rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021, at Angelus Funeral Home with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Arevalo, Juan Munoz Jr., Amador Hinojosa Jr., Victor Hinojosa, Javier Garcia and Jacob Schmidt.
