Estefina “Stephany” (Espenoza) Salinas, 74, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister was called home to eternal rest on Monday, October 19, 2020.
Stephany, a lifelong Beeville resident, was born October 30, 1945, to Pedro and Micaela (Vega) Espinosa. She married John Salinas in Beeville on February 14, 1970. She was an active parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church, a devoted housewife and retired as waitstaff supervisor of the Beeville Country Club after serving 42 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Pedro and Micaela Espinosa; her beloved son, John Adam Salinas; a sister, Sofia “Sofie” Gloria Espinosa; and a brother, Freddy Espinosa.
Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John Salinas of Beeville; a daughter, Kimberly Cuellar of Beeville; four grandchildren, John Angel Salinas-Acosta, Kulysa Raeann Cuellar, Kaylee Raquel Cuellar and Krislynn Ryann Cuellar; three brothers, Pete Espinosa of Beeville; Albert (Connie) Espinosa of Sinton and Richard (Rosalinda) Espinosa of Beeville; a sister-in-law, Mary Helen Espinosa; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A rosary will be recited at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 24, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the funeral Mass celebration at 2 o’clock. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be members of the Knights of Columbus.
