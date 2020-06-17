Estella (Perez) Gonzalez, 88, of San Antonio, Texas, formerly of Beeville, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
Mrs. Gonzalez was born April 23, 1932, in Beeville, Texas, to Sulema (Sanchez) and Encarnacion Perez. She lived in Corpus Christi for 30 years before moving to San Antonio. She married Amador Gonzales on Nov. 16, 1984, and was a homemaker and devoted Catholic. She professionally styled cakes for friends and family and enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers. She was a member of the Prince of Peace Catholic Church choir in San Antonio for 10 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a granddaughter, Ginger Truan; and stepchildren, Blance Flynn and Raul Gonzalez.
Survivors include three daughters, Lupita Salemke of Bridgewater, New Jersey, Dr. Rose Marie Weaver of Uvalde, Texas, and Julie G. Medrano of Corpus Christi; a son, Johnny (Mary Ann) Gonzalez of Corpus Christi; a granddaughter that she raised, Josette M. Rosenberg; two stepsons, Rogelio (Mirta) Gonzalez and Rolando (Criselda) Gonzalez; two stepdaughters, Rebecca Gonzalez (Mike Becker) and Patricia (James) Carroll; two brothers, Encarnacion (Christina) Perez Jr. and Luis Perez (Virginia Maldonado); two sisters, Sylvia Potter and Gloria (Lupe) Lopez; 19 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other family.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Prince of Peace Catholic Church in San Antonio at 10 a.m. Friday, June 19. Visitation will be held at 5 o’clock that evening at Treviño Funeral Home in Beeville with a rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Another funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Beeville with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #1.
Pallbearers will be Joe Medrano IV, Michael Medrano, Andrew Gonzalez, Rolando Gonzalez, Rogelio Gonzalez and Jason Gonzalez.
Treviño Funeral Home