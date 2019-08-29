Ester Cano Pulido, 80, of Corpus Christi, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019.
Mrs. Pulido was born July 19, 1939, in Goliad to Martin and Anselma Cano. She worked for Luby’s Cafeteria for 22 years, was a breast cancer survivor and was a Jehovah Witness.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Mary Lou Robles, Janie Guerra, Gloria Cano and Sylvia Perez.
Survivors include her children, Albert (Lori) Pulido, of Washington, Norma Lugo and Jose Pulido III, both of Beeville, Irma and Diana Pulido, of Corpus Christi; sisters, Frances Perales, Margaret Tezcucano, Josie (Tony) Ventura, Estella (Ruben) Elizalde; five brothers, Martin Pulido, Walter Pulido, Ruben (Julie) Pulido, Raymond (Sylvia) Pulido, and Davis Cano; 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witness, 1949 Waldron Road, in Corpus Christi, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon. Reception will follow at Ethel Eyerly Community Center, 654 Graham, until 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Funeraria Del Angel.