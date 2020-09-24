Esther (Alcorta) Starr of Rockport, Texas, and formerly of Skidmore, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, in a Corpus Christi hospital at the age of 71.
Esther was born February 14, 1949 to Paulo and Carmen (Torres) Alcorta in Beeville. She grew up in Skidmore and was a 1968 graduate of Skidmore-Tynan High School. She married Keith Starr on February 12, 1994, in Grapevine, Texas. She loved children and was such a caring and sometimes feisty person who absolutely loved to read, crochet and make tamales.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paulo and Carmen Alcorta; and her husband Keith Starr.
Survivors include her two sisters, Victoria Canela and San Juanita (Armando) Gonzales; four brothers, Juan (Beverly) Alcorta, Daniel (Stacy) Alcorta, Ruben Alcorta and Jesus (Rebecca) Alcorta; cousins, Frances Almendarez, Eloy Almendarez and Yolanda (John) Lynch and sons, JP and Correy Lynch, Lupita Alcorta, Carlos Zelaya, Rhylee Arredondo, Maxie Alcorta and Joe (Vicky) Alcorta; close family friends, Irene Contreras and Moe Contreras, both of Grand Prairie, and their sons, Michael and Matthew Contreras; her Godchildren, Isabel Munoz, Gilbert Mata, Michael Contreras, Melissa Pacheco, Ruby Rodrigues, Robert Munoz, David Moya, Gracy Ledesma, Vanessa Cuevas, Gabriel Hinojosa, Katherine and Sissy Rodrigues; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 24, at Angelus Funeral Home with the Rosary recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Tom Goodwin officiating. Esther will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Daniel Alcorta, John P. Lynch Jr., Correy Lynch, Michael Contreras, Matthew Contreras and Ray Alcorta.
Honorary pallbearers will be Juan Alcorta, Ruben Alcorta and Jesus Alcorta.
