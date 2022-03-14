Esther Loraine (Isaacks) Wrinkle, longtime resident of Ingleside, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in Odessa, Texas at the age of 98.
Esther was born September 4, 1923, to John Jasper (Jack) and Amelia (Mamie) Sivley Isaacks. She was a loving wife, mother, granny, aunt and sister. She was an avid reader, loved working crossword puzzles, sudoku and playing cards and bingo with friends. Esther taught her grandkids to do needlepoint and to crochet. She also enjoyed playing cards and doing jigsaw puzzles with her great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aurby Wrinkle; parents, Jack and Mamie Isaacks; sisters, Ruby Wrinkle and Betty Beyer; brothers, John Isaacks, Jr. and Richard Isaacks; and great-grandson, Oliver Ciparelli.
Esther is survived by daughter, Joyce (Tommy) Cox of Wylie; sons, AW Wrinkle of Odessa and Bill (Susan) Wrinkle of Medford, NY; daughter-in-law, Jacki Wrinkle of Odessa; grandchildren, Michael (Lynnetta) Cox, Bill (Jen) Wrinkle, Brian (Laura) Wrinkle, Katie (Chris) Ciparelli, Steven (Nicole) Wrinkle, Tyson (Melissa) Wrinkle, Jana Harlow and Juli (Dan) Smith; great-grandchildren, Sloane (Kiara) Cox, Aiden, Carter and Preston Harlow, Emmy Wrinkle, Drake and Blythe Smith, Vivian, Gio, Emma, Ava and Mia Wrinkle and Thea, Arlo and Rhys Ciparelli; sisters, Mildred New and Patricia Collins; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Focused Care of Odessa and Medical Center Hospital for taking care of her.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Esther’s memory to your favorite charity or to the South Texas Children’s Home (STCH), P.O. Box 1210, Beeville, Texas 78104.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. March 26, 2022, at Beeville Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Galloway & Sons Funeral Home