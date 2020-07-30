Ethel V. Alvarado, 88, of Beeville, Texas, passed away on July 28, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas.
She was born in Falls City, Texas, on November 26, 1931, to Martin and Herminia (Flores) Vargas. She was a graduate of A.C. Jones High School and retired from Navy Army Credit Union after 30 years as head teller supervisor and worked at Public Finance for 15 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Raymond Alvarado; son, Humberto Alvarado; seven brothers, Manuel, Pete, Pablo (P.J.), Ramiro, Martin, Walley and Adan Vargas; and sisters, Eva Trevino and Lily Vargas.
Ethel is survived by her sons, Oscar Alvarado of Beeville, Texas, and Carlos Alvarado of Mission, Texas; grandchildren, Kristian Ender, Adam Alvarado and Crystal Sanders; great-granddaughter, Keely Ender; sisters, Ninfa Gomez of Houston, Texas, Teresa Baltazar of Riverside, California, and Bernice Hernandez of Fresno, California.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m. that evening.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Valayath officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2.
Pallbearers will be Ethan Ender, Mario Cano, Junior Cano, Mark Spaniel, Tommy Trevino and Adam D. Trevino
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Baltazar, John Lopez, Jerry Martinez, Art Gomez, Albert Gomez, Moses Salazar, Riley Briones, Luis and Joe Henry Alaniz, Pete Valdez, Rudy San Miguel, Rosendo Garcia, Adolfo Villarreal, Jimmy Martinez and Bobby Moya.
