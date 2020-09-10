Eugene Harry Ricketts, 97, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020.
Harry was born September 28, 1922, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Harry Ricketts and Violet (Freidlien) Ricketts. He married Bonnie Bess on June 20, 1942, in Anaheim, California. He was a member of First Christian Church, the Society of Aerospace Engineers and was most proud of his career as an Aerospace Executive. He has been a Texas resident since 2004.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Violet Ricketts; and his wife, Bonnie Bess Ricketts, who passed away April 9, 2015.
Survivors include his son, Eugene E. “Rick” Ricketts and his wife, Theresa; four grandchildren, Coleen Walloch, Larry Pellett, Tonya Ricketts and Joshua Ricketts; and two sisters, Elaine and Cheryl. Harry also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to cherish his memory.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Monday, September 14th, at First Christian Church with the funeral service at 10 o’clock. Rev. Maggie Mossier will be officiating the funeral service. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Coleen Walloch, Tonya Ortiz, Andy Ortiz, Brian Widen, Larry Pellett, Jordan Pellett, Jack Mayer, and Jack Friedleiner.
Memorial donations may be made to First Christian Church.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home