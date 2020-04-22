Eugene Silverton Boettcher, born April 4th, 1935 was called home to be with the Lord on April 19th, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Susan Chituck, son, James Boettcher and great-grandson, Alexander Boettcher.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Boettcher, son, Steve Boettcher, daughter-in-law, Mary Boettcher, grandson, Wesley Boettcher, granddaughters, Susan Adams, Colleen Bauer, Stephanie Moyer, and twelve great-grand children.
He spent his adulthood in Northern California even though he was born in Wilton, North Dakota. In Concord, Ca he raised his family and worked as a Union Carpenter and also built custom homes for families until his retirement. He then moved to Northern Nevada where he continued in his love for woodworking and music. He was a proud member of the "Old Time Fiddlers Association" and also loved being an avid lover of motorcycles along with the rest of his family. His love for God and the church shone through him the remainder of his life. His favorite bible verse was John 3:16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life." He is now dancing on the streets of gold playing a golden fiddle.
"I've had the privilege to know this man my whole life. This man had many, many difficult things thrown at him throughout his life, but they were nothing compared to what he did have. He had Faith and Trust in our Lord and he had an amazing woman by his side for 65 years. He was a great father, a carpenter, a musician and a jokester. All he wanted in life was to make a person laugh, if not only smile. He told the same joke over and over again so much to strangers that his family can recite them word by word. Like his " I just found out my great, great, great, great, great, grandmother was part of the Boston Tea Party!! (He was so excited that His family was part of that history!!)....She was the last bag thrown overboard!!" He had many wise words for those who were struggling. Big, meaningful hugs for those who needed to feel loved. This man wore a flannel shirt everyday of his life and had a passion for fiddling around, woodworking, motorcycles and trucks, almost as much as his passion for his family. This man was a Godly man. He would give you anything if he thought it would help make your day better. He was one I looked up to, to this very day and as long as I live. This man has joined Christ in heaven and I know there was so much celebration there, as well as here. He is no longer in pain or fighting with so much confusion. For he Is WITH Christ our Lord!! He was greeted by all of our loving family whom he has missed so much. This man is my Grandfather, whom I love and miss very much!! I love you both, Eugene and Beverly Boettcher and am proud to be your granddaughter. Written with love by, Stephanie Moyer." John 15:9 "As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you; continue in my love."
Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Services pending for a later date.