Eulan “Ed” Slaughter, 93, of Waco, passed away January 31, 2022, in Waco.
Ed was born September 9, 1928, in Wichita Falls to Eulan Daniel Slaughter and Velma Lamb Slaughter. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an air traffic controller. After his service, he continued as an air traffic controller as a civilian at N.A.S. Chase Field in Beeville.
Ed was preceded in death by his first wife, Sara Tuttle Coughlin; and his wife, Virginia Curry Slaughter.
He is survived by his daughter, Lonna Kincaid, of Waco; granddaughter, Jennifer Lewis, of Missouri; two great-grandchildren, Marilyn and Mitchell Lewis; one great-great-grandchild; and his former wife, Margaret McLennan, of Waco.
