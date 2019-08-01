Eva (Alvarado) Castro, 73, of Skidmore, entered rest on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Castro was was born January 1, 1946, in Cotulla to David C. and Victoria (Sauceda) Alvarado. She was married to Gabriel Harvey Castro on October 01, 1962. She was a loving mother of Catholic faith who enjoyed cross stitching.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David C. and Victoria S. Alvarado, her husband, Gabriel Harvey Castro; and a brother, Cornelio S. Alvarado.
She is survived by eight daughters, Lupita (Mark) Albert and Becky I. Castro, both from Fort Kent, Maine, San Juana Castro from Huntington, Ana Maria (George) DeLos Santos from Beeville, Lucinda Castro and Lucia Clarissa Castro, both from Cotulla, Vickie (Joseph) Alcorta, from Skidmore, and Orfalinda (Ramiro Ramirez) Castro from San Antonio, three adopted granddaughters; Noelia Renee Garcia, Ashley Marie Castro and Natasha Castro; 17 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Friday from 9 a.m to noon at Trevino Funeral home with a rosary recited there at 1:30 p.m.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at the funeral home at 2 p.m. with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating. Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Cotulla Cemetery in Cotulla.
Pallbearers will be Ana Maria DeLos Santos, Becky I. Castro, Vickie Castro, Nathan Gruiensteiner, Eric Alcorta, and Lupita Albert.
Trevino Funeral Home