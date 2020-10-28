BEEVILLE – Mrs. Evangelina (Eva) A. Salazar, 76, of Beeville, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. She was born on Feb. 6, 1944, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Felipe and Maria (Garcia) Alaniz. She married Victor Salazar on Dec. 10, 1966, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She had served as the administrator of Kid’s World Daycare and Learning Center for many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Victor Salazar, Jr.; and one sister, Elma Salinas.
She is survived by her husband, Victor G. Salazar of Beeville; one son, Roland (Elda) Salazar, Sr. of Beeville; three grandchildren, Roland Salazar, Jr., Victoria Salazar and Artest Salazar; one sister-in-law, Senaida (Joe) Brown of Beeville. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Thursday, Oct. 29, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. The body of Mrs. Salazar will lie in repose at 9 am on Friday, Oct. 30, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Serving as pallbearers are Justin Perez, John Perez, Michael Cantu, Diego Contreras, Eloy Salazar and Charlie Garcia.
Honorary pallbearers are Robert Luna, Jesse Perez and Carlos Salazar, Jr.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel