Evangelina “Eva” Aguirre, beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, was called home to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at the age of 74.
Eva was born in Beeville, Texas, on December 10, 1945, to Manuela Velasquez. She was a lifelong resident of Beeville and took great pride in caring for and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She devoted her life to prayer, family and her church family and was a faithful member of Kingsway Church.
She was preceded by her mother; her husband, Reyes Sanchez Cano who passed in 2012; a brother, Tomas Salazar; two sisters, Delfida Guzman and Consuelo Martinez; a niece, Tracy Salazar; and a granddaughter, Jurnee Nikole Cano.
Survivors include her loving children, Margarita (Khari) Cooper of Corpus Christi, Jennifer (Jesse) Keller of San Antonio and Mark Anthony (Isabel) Cano and Kenneth Ray (Sylvia) Cano, both of Beeville; and a brother, Jose Salazar of Beeville.
She was also blessed with her grandchildren, Marissa (Ethan) Schultz, Mathew Keller, Justin Ray Cano (Beatriz Gamboa), Gabriella Maria Cano, Abigail Cano, Arianna Cano, John Gabriel Cano, Miriam Marshall, Emery Aiden Cano, Victoria Marie Rodriguez, Jared Ray Elizalde and Mary Martinez; and two great-grandchildren, Zeppelynn Mae Cano and Zaiden Ray Cano.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, at Angelus Funeral Home Chapel with a prayer service at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, at Kingsway Church with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be PJ Trevino, Roland Rodriguez, Justin Cano, Ethan Schultz, Ray Cano and BJ Salazar.
Angelus Funeral Home