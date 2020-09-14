BEEVILLE – Evangelina Rivera, 58, of Beeville, passed away on Sept. 12, 2020. She was born on Nov. 12, 1961, in Beeville, Texas. She was a homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her father, Pablo Kala; and one brother, Jose Angel Keller.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Rivera of Beeville; one daughter, Erica R. (Mario, Jr.) Valle of Victoria; two grandchildren, Mario Valle III and Avery Nicole Valle of Victoria; mother, Carmen Gonzales Keller of Beeville; four sisters, Cecelia Varra of Beeville, Inez (Tony Baldarramos) Amador of New Braunfels, Becky (Ernest) Benavidez of Tuleta and Monica (Henry) Munoz of Beeville; three brothers, Pablo Keller of Kenedy, Ruben (Mary) Keller of Austin and Jesus (Valerie) Vasquez of Beeville.
Visitation was held from 3-8 pm on Sunday, Sept. 13, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass was celebrated at 10 am on Monday, Sept. 14, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath officiating. Cremation services followed.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel