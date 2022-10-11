Evelyn Elaine Dirks Garrett September 29, 1927 - September 15, 2022.
Evelyn was born in Kansas, and the family moved to Tuleta, Texas when she was a youngster. She graduated with a degree in Bacteriology from the University of Texas at Austin, one of very few women in the sciences in the 40’s. She also met and married the love of her life, Luther Garrett in 1947.
Over the years, they lived in Brooklyn, South Africa, Pittsburgh, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
She and Luther raised two children, Luther Douglas Garrett, a writer who lives in Japan, and Linda Garrett, a landscape architect.
She volunteered for 25 years with Dr. Stanley Leong in his work in cancer research, as well as such organizations as the Arboretum Society and Filoli Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Dirks and Nora Rush Dirks; her beloved husband, Luther Garrett; and her older brother, Myron Dirks.
She is survived by her son, Luther Douglas Garrett; her daughter, Linda Garrett and son-in-law Ed Bancroft; her grandchildren, Tyler and Corey Bancroft; her brother, Wayne Dirks; and her nephews, David and Keith Dirks.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 15th at 1:00 pm. at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA 94402.
A video recording of the service will be available.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Evelyn Garrett’s honor to Dr. Stanley Leong, “Sentinel Node Oncology Foundation:” Sentinel Node Oncology Foundation, Tax ID 20-0173930, 62 Richardson Road, Novato, CA 94949.