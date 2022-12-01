Evelyn L. (Gardner) Smith, 89, passed away November 30, 2022 at her home in Beeville, Texas.
Evelyn was born June 11, 1933 in Bee County to Robert Gardner and Evelyn Sietz Gardner. She was a graduate of Pettus High School and later married Robert A. Smith. In addition to being a housewife, she worked as a receptionist. She was a member of New Life Church and she enjoyed sewing.
She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Gardner; mother, Evelyn Brown; her husband, Robert A. Smith; and a son, Bruce Smith.
Survivors include one son, Robert D. Smith; a grandson, Brad Mobus; two great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ethel Withers.
Visitation will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Friday, December 9, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 10 o’clock. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery.