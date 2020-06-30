Felipa Sandoval Arrisola, 96, of Mineral, Texas, passed away on June 28, 2020.
She was born in Mineral, Texas, on February 13, 1924, to Epifanio Sandoval and Maria Romero and was a Catholic.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Jose Romero, Ramon Sandoval and Jose Jesus Sandoval; and a sister, Luciana Sandoval.
Felipa is survived by seven daughters, Abelicia Kelly, Felicita (Arrisola) Gregory, both of San Antonio, Texas, Ofilia Arrisola of Victoria, Texas, Frances (Arrisola) Gomez of Mineral, Texas, Celia (Arrisola) Hermes of Beeville, Cynthia (Arrisola) Medrano of Fort Worth, Texas, and Elida Arrisola of Mineral, Texas; one son, Nicolas Arrisola of Coppers Cove, Texas; 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00pm that evening.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Mineral Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Marcos Diaz, Jeremy Nail, Robert Nail, Joey Gomez, Joshua Medrano and Jonah Medrano.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Treviño Funeral Home