Felipe Kela Peralta, 72, of Beeville, Texas, died peacefully at home on March 26, 2021.
Mr. Peralta was born in Beeville, Texas, on November 23, 1948, to Juan and Ygnacia Peralta. He was retired from working in the oil field.
He is survived by his wife, Maria Gomez Calderon; children, Felipe Peralta, Jr., Claudio Peralta, Deborah Peralta, Jarues Peralta, Michael Peralta, Amanda Peralta; stepchildren, Roxanne Saldana, Leeana Calderon, Mary Perales, Cynthia Perales, Delores Perales, Lucy Calderon, Sonia Calderon and Angelica Calderon, Delaya Perales; sister, Gloria Mora; brother, Juan Peralta; 15 grandchildren.
Felipe is preceded in death by his parents and stepson, Joe Perales.
Pallbearers will be Luis Esparza, Mark Gonzales, Efren Ibarra, Felipe Peralta, Jr., Adrian Manzano and Andrew Vasquez.
Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 4:00pm until 8:00pm with a holy rosary recited at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, March 29, 2021, at St. James Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at San Pedro Cemetery in Clareville.
Treviño Funeral Home