Felipe S. Arredondo III, age 79, formerly of Beeville, passed away on June 30, 2020, in Palmetto, Florida.
He was born in Beeville, Texas, on May 1, 1941, to Felipe P. Arredondo and Maria De Jesus (Chita) Paredez Arredondo. He was a retired meat de-boner.
He is preceded in death by two sisters, Gloria A. Fisher and Henritta A. Tenpenny.
Survivors include eight children, Brenda A. Sandoval of Palmetto, Florida, Susana A. Lainez of San Antonio, Texas, Felipe M. Arredondo IV of San Antonio, Texas, Jo Ann M. Stone of Cleveland, Texas, Joe M. (Guadalupe) of Palmetto, Florida, Amanda A. (Jim) Mason of San Antonio, Texas, Leticia A. (George) Gosline of Springhill, Florida, and Jim A. (Christina) Arredondo of Bradenton, Florida; one sister, Angelita (Angie) A. Vega of Beeville, Texas, two brothers, Gilbert P. (Anne) Arredondo of San Antonio, Texas, and Rudolfo “Rudy” (Delia) Arredondo of Sinton, Texas; 20 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Treviño Funeral Home. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park
Pallbearers will be Joe Arredondo, Everardo Cisneros, Ronnie Scaff, Noey Gonzales. Albert Casias and Domingo Casias.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jose Arredondo and Jose Sandoval.
Treviño Funeral Home