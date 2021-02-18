Felix Villanueva III (Jr.), 83, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, in a San Antonio hospital.
Felix was born October 18, 1937, in Benavides, Texas, to Felix Villanueva Sr. and Alicia (Lopez) Villanueva. He was of the Catholic faith and was employed as an auto mechanic. A beloved son and brother, Felix was a very protective brother and uncle. He was very talented and hard working. He had numerous friends and will be remembered fondly by so many.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alicia and Felix Villanueva Sr.; and two sisters, Armida V. Treaster and Juanita Villanueva.
Survivors include seven sisters, Artemisa V. (Jesse) Maldonado and Alicia Villanueva, both of Beeville, Lamar (Larry) Heald and Dalia V. (Abraham) Perez of Dallas, Lucila V. (Tony) Villarreal of Houston, Cynthia V. (Paul) Langstaff and Diana V. (Rod) Mathiason, both of Minnesota; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank you to his devoted nephew, Hector Maldonado, who stood by him and cared for him until the Lord called him home.
Felix will forever be in our hearts and in our thoughts.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, February 18, at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, February 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Christopher Larson, Scott Kappelmann, Jesse Maldonado III, Orlando Villarreal, Qwentin Kappelmann and Brandon Maldonado.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home