Fernando Flores, 59, of Beeville, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at Spohn Memorial Hospital, Corpus Christi.
Mr. Flores was born May 5, 1960, in Beeville to Lorrina Dolores (De La Rosa) and Serapio Flores Jr. He worked in construction and was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Leonor Moya.
Survivors include two sons, Fernando Flores Jr. and Joseph Villarreal, both of Beeville; three sisters, Avelia Garcia and Irma Rodriguez, both of Victoria, and Tomasita Alvarez of Beeville; two brothers, Serapio Flores III and Lionel Flores, both of Beeville; four grandchildren, Alexis, Azraiel and Alazay Flores and Fernando Flores III; and his companion of 29 years, Diana Velasquez of Beeville.
Visitation will be held Sunday, Jan. 26, from 4 to 9 p.m. at Treviño Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited there that evening at 7 o’clock with Deacon Roger Rosenbaum officiating.
Burial will be private.
Treviño Funeral Home