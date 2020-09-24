Francisco Antonio Gonsalez, 59, of Beeville passed away on September 20, 2020.
He was born in Karnes county on October 10, 1960, to Fabian Gonsalez Sr. and Adelia Rodriguez Gonsalez. He worked in the Oilfield.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Roman Gonsalez, father in law, Juan Guerra, sisters, Janie Gonsalez and Oria Gonsalez.
Francisco is survived by his wife, Jennifer Gonsalez of Beeville, Texas, children, Sebastian (Kimberley) Gonzales of Beeville, Texas, Vana Gonzales of Kerrville, Texas, Josie (Cliff) Rodriguez of Beeville, Texas, Sonny (Krystal) Gonzales of Beeville, Texas, Kaylee (Mike) Miller of Webster, Texas, Ray (Krysta) Barnhart of Spring, Texas, Tony Barnhart of Dallas, Texas Frank Guerra of Beeville, Texas, Samantha Guerra of Beeville, Texas, Stephanie Guerra of Beeville, Texas; 36 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Treviño Funeral Home on Friday, September 25, 2020, at 6:00pm until 8:00pm with a prayer service will follow at 7:00pm.
A chapel service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 10:00am at Treviño Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory # 2.
Pallbearers will be Sebastian Gonzales, Sonny Gonzales, Frank Guerra, Clifford Rodriguez, Angel Cardenas and Adam Deleon.
Honorary pallbearers will be his granddaughters, Mercedes Rodriguez, Amanda Gonzales, Stephanie Rodriguez and Vanessa Rodriguez.
Treviño Funeral Home