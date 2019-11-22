Francisco B. Rodriguez, 91, of Mathis, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Mathis.
Mr. Rodriguez was born May 8, 1928, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, to Apolinar and Domitila Barsenas Rodriguez. He was a carpenter and a Baptist and enjoyed music and played the accordion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Apolinar and Domitila Barsenas Rodriguez; a son, Salvador Rodriguez; a brother, Pablo Rodriguez; and a sister, Josefina Flores.
Survivors include eight daughters, Domitila (Lupe) Pedraza, Anita Romero (David) Hinojosa, Marta (Robert) Harden and Maria (Arturo) Herrera, all of Mathis, Eduviges Rodriguez of Matamoros, Mexico, and Modesta (Ramiro) Salinas, Margarita (Ruben) Trevino and Ermelinda (Manuel) Cabano, all of Ingleside; five sons, Jesus (Narcisa) Rodriguez of Bay City, Jose (Ernestina) Rodriguez of Orange Grove, Juan (Diana) Rodriguez of Aransas Pass, Martin (Vicky) Rodriguez of Mathis and Samson (Lorena) Rodriguez of Kennewick, Washington; 39 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Monday, Nov. 25, from 5 to 9 p.m. at Primera Iglesia Bautista in Mathis with a prayer service that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral service will be conducted there Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 10 a.m. at. Burial will follow at Cenizo Hill in Mathis.
Pallbearers will be Juan Rodriguez, Martin Rodriguez, Samson Rodriguez, Jessie Corondo, Jesus Rodriguez and Roxanne Rodriguez Medrano.
Honorary pallbearer will be Michael Romero.
Treviño Funeral Home, Beeville