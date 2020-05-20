Frank Benavides Jr.
“Flaco, Nuno, Frank Jr. and Popo”
Oct. 8, 1954 – May 15, 2020
Long time Beeville resident Frank Benavides Jr. passed away on Friday May 15, 2020, at approx. 7 a.m. at Heights of Atascosa Nursing Home in Pleasanton, Texas.
He is preceded in Death by his parents, Frank Nunez Benavides and Nora Rosales Benavides also from Beeville, Texas.
He is survived by his girlfriend, Mary Elva Garza Villarreal from Beeville. He is also survived by one daughter, Tiesha Lynn (Chris) Cantu of Beeville; and one son, Frank (Roxana) Benavides of Loveland, Colorado. Grandchildren include Christopher Ryan Cantu, Chelsea Lynn Cantu, Estrella Maria Benavides, Kendall Pearl Benavides and Ashton Marcelo Benavides. He is also survived by two brothers, George (MaryAnn) Benavides and Larry Alex (Leticia) Benavides, Sr., both of Austin, Texas; one sister, Nora Alice Benavides Gonzales of Beeville. Nieces and nephews include Juliana Benavides, Joshua Martin Benavides, Larry (Elexis) Benavides, Jr., Michael (Crystal) Benavides, all of Austin, Tx., Czrina (Chris) Ybarra, Richard (Vanessa) Sauceda, Jr., both of Beeville. Their children include Zaya Celine Benavides of Austin, Caileigh Alicia, Cayla Liselle, Christi’Ani Leigh, Christopher Lee Ybarra, Osias Baldemar, Asael Gage, Sereia Quinn Sauceda, Cayson Steven Barrera, Chanel Gabrielle Ruiz, all of Beeville.
He was born Frank Benavides, Jr. on Oct. 8, 1954, at Beeville Memorial Hospital here in Beeville, Texas. He was the oldest child of 4 born to Frank and Nora Rosales Benavides, Sr. He lived the first 11 years of his life with his parents and grandparents at 413 N. Archer where he started his lifetime friendship with the last names of Beasley, Robinson, Smith, Barrera and Segovia, which were all neighborhood boys running the streets and playing ball. This is where he started to play sports and was exceptionally good at it. He started playing for the AFGE (American Federal Government Employees) Little League team under Coach J.T. Teel in 1964, at Southside Little League. Then in 1966-1967, he moved to the major league with the AFGE and was coached by none other than Coach Chris Loeffler. He excelled in baseball as he did most sports and was pretty much always on the all-star team at the end of the season. He continued playing ball and other sports in junior high and then in high school at A.C. Jones where he earned the nickname of “Flaco”. In his high school years, he played football, basketball and baseball and was named in the Dave Campbell Sports Magazine as one of the top players for this area. He graduated high school in May 1973. During his senior year he decided to join the Marine Corps with his buddies, Salvador Rincon, Butch Cardenas, Amado Silva and Bernie Almarez, who all played on the football team. During this time, he wanted his parents’ blessings to join the Marine Corps and his mom said, “OK, just do not get a tattoo”; he never did. He also told his dad that he was going to graduate out of boot camp as the platoon guide, which is the person carrying the guidon which is the platoon flag. His parents went to pick him up at the San Antonio airport coming back from boot camp and as he said he was the guide. The Guide of the Platoon is the only person graduating in dress blues which is an honor.
During his service of 6 years in the United States Marine Corps as Lance Corporal (E-3) Frank Benavides, Jr., he married Barbara Anne Wilson in 1977, and they had two children together, Tiesha Lynn and Frank Benavides III. Then in Nov. 17, 1990, he married Phyllis A. Young; they had no children and later divorced. In 1993, his parents or rather his mom, Nora Rosales Benavides, decided to open Mi Familia Mexican Restaurant, and he worked there as a waiter until the closing of the restaurant when his parents retired in January 2011. During his time in Beeville he was on the bowling team, dart teams and the Beeville Pool Billiards Team. During this time in his life his team qualified several years in a row for the National Billiards Tournaments in Las Vegas, Nevada. As most people in Beeville knew, “Don’t play darts or pool” against Flaco.
Five days before his 62nd birthday he had a stroke that left him paralyzed on his left side, and he never recovered from that. During his stay at the VA home his girlfriend, Mary Elva, would continue to visit him and some of his friends, even one his friends breaking him out of the VA home, where he went MIA for a while, but he was sent back. All of his family would go and visit him on weekends and spent as much time as possible there; plus he made it to the Esparza Family Reunion, where he participated in the family washer tournament and took 3rd place even in his wheelchair. Whenever there was money or prizes concerned, he always wanted to win. He remained between the Audie Murphy VA in San Antonio and the Frank Tejeda VA home in Floresville, Texas, for the remainder of his life. He passed away at the Heights of Atascosa in Pleasanton, Texas, peacefully.
He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs, going to several games that his brother, George, and wife, MaryAnn, took him to.
Pallbearers were Frank Benavides III, Larry Benavides, Jr., Joshua Martin Benavides, Richard Sauceda, Jr., Chris Ybarra, Chris Cantu, Christopher Ryan Cantu and Cheslea Lynn Cantu. Honorary pallbearers were Michael Benavides, Juliana Benavides and Alejandro Rosales, Jr.
He was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church and a member of the Alamo Defenders Descendants Associations.
Visitation will be held from 3-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 21, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. by Deacon Santos Jones. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church with Fr. Richard Gonzales as celebrant.
Interment will follow at Beeville Memorial Park Cemetery with full military honors being rendered by the Bee County Honor Guard.
