Frank Gabriel Riojas entered this world fighting for his life as a premature baby on October 9, 1978, to the late Mr. Raul Riojas, Jr. and to Ms. Lucille Garcia in Beeville, Texas. Frank left this world on August 12, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas. Frank fought with all his might and was the 12th COVID-19 death in Bee County.
Frank graduated from A.C. Jones High School in 1997. Many of his classmates remember how he loved to play the trumpet in the Mighty Trojan Band and in mariachi. His signature mariachi song was “No Volvere.”
Frank had previously worked as a correctional officer, former owner/operator of Charlie Horse Cafe and was a member of St. James Catholic Church. Frank loved to cook and made many delicious meals such as barbecue, those giant macadamia cookies and cinnamon rolls. He enjoyed making his own spices. Frank loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a distinguished laugh that was contagious. He loved listening to an eclectic array of music, he could go from dancing country to Tejano to conjunto to gangsta rap in a few songs. He also gave the best hugs that would cheer up anyone.
His family will remember him as a loving son, brother, cousin, nephew, uncle and friend. Frank had a big heart and always made sure to tell you how much he loved all those in his life. Frank fought to the end and now has entered eternal rest. His deceased loved ones welcomed him to his freedom away from pain and suffering in this world.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raul Riojas Jr.; parental grandparents, Raul Sr. and Dorotea Riojas; his maternal grandmother, Carmen Garza; his uncles, Gonzalo Riojas, Juan Riojas and Arturo Garcia; and two aunts, Elodia Riojas Medellin and Esther (Bene) Carrasco.
Frank leaves behind his mother, Lucille Garcia; his stepfather, Anselmo Garcia, Jr.; his brother, Dr. Jesse G. Riojas (Marilu) of Mathis; his sister, Anne Marie Garcia (Jorge Astorga) of Washington, DC; his niece, Yadhira Eguia Riojas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He fought hard to the very end and left video messages during his hospitalization as long as he could to urge others to take precautions against COVID-19. Frank wanted everyone to know that he did not die in vain and urged others to wear their masks to avoid the same fate of falling ill to COVID-19. Frank left footprints in many hearts and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Angelus Funeral Home chapel followed by a rosary at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Rey Garcia Jr., John Edward Patino, Elias Patino, Joe Hernandez, Jorge Astorga and Will Perez.
The family asked those in attendance to wear masks and adhere to social distancing. In honor of Frank, they asked everyone to wear pastel or bright colors, as he did not like black clothing.
The family wishes to thank Christus Spohn Hospital Beeville and Christus Spohn Shoreline staff for their compassionate care they gave him in the final days of his life.
