BEEVILLE – Frank Rivera, Jr., 66, of Beeville, passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, in Victoria, Texas. He was born on Dec. 23, 1953, in Beeville, Texas, to the late Francisco and Elena (Cortez) Rivera.
He married Evangelina Keller on Dec. 19, 1980, in Beeville, who preceded him in death, on Sept. 12, 2020.
He is survived by his daughter, Erica R. (Mario, Jr.) Valle of Victoria, Texas; two grandchildren, Mario Valle III and Avery Nicole Valle; two brothers, Alfredo (Lupita) Lopez of Corpus Christi and Robert (Rosario) Rivera of Schertz, Texas; and two sisters, Mary Elva Boldt of Beeville and Graciela Carmona of Flour Bluff, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Oct. 2, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. James Catholic Church with Father Jacob Valayath officiating.
Serving as pallbearers are Mario Valle III, Frankie Pizana, Andrew Rivera, Albert Garces, Pablo Garcia, Louis Hernandez, Joe Gomez, Johnny Gutierrez, Jesse Garcia and Robert Jason Rivera.
Cremation services will follow.
Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel