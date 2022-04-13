Frederick Anthony Heaney Jr. “Rick” passed away peacefully Thursday, April 7, 2022, in the early morning hours of a glorious spring day in Bryan, Texas.
Rick, beloved husband of Judy Heaney (nee Burgoon) was a College Station resident of over 20 years and is sadly missed by Judy, his daughters; Kim Williams (husband Sam) of College Station and Renee Hester (husband Ryan) of Springfield, Missouri; his step-son Ty Jennings (wife Lisa) of Spring, Texas; and grandchildren Brodie, Jarod, Kallie, David, Jack, Jimmy, Charlie, Mary, Job, Asa, Lindsay Sablatura (husband Ryan) and Taylor Cox (husband Andrew); his loving nieces, Shannon MacKenzie of New Haven, Connecticut, Morgan MacKenzie of Staunton, Virginia; as well as 4 great-grandchildren; his best friend, Joe Hamm; and beloved Labradors; Rubi, Tippi and Carly.
Rick was born January 27, 1942, in Bronx, New York, to his parents Mollie and Fred Heaney Sr. of Westchester, New York. He is survived by his older brother, Edward Heaney (Ned) of Glastonbury, Connecticut; and sister, Peggie MacKenzie of College Station.
Rick graduated from Stepinac High School in White Plains, New York, where he was a member of the football team and drama club. He then went onto St. Francis College, Altoona, Pennsylvania.
A salesman and motivational speaker in his varied and colorful career, Rick was civic-minded and active in College Station serving on Councils of aging and Business. His was a friendly face to all as he motored about Veterans Memorial Park and Lick Creek Park in his capacity as information source and security.
His disarming smile, cordial demeanor and corny jokes were appreciated by adults and children during his outreach community support service in his retirement years. He also piloted an A&M bus around campus and our fair city.
Rick and Judy were active in the Bryan-College Station small business community through their Brazos Bounty Welcome Service which provided community services information, and via their active participation in the Brazos Valley Better Business Bureau.
Rick loved Judy, his dogs, R-V-ing, golf, collegiate football, basketball and Major League Baseball. He and Judy started Ag Silvers, a senior women’s basketball team which he coached to state and nationally sanctioned competitions including Senior Olympics.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 5-7PM at Callaway-Jones Funeral Center, 3001 S. College Avenue in Bryan, Texas. Attire will be casual. In lieu of flowers the family would most appreciate donations to Brazos Valley Hospice and/or Aggieland Humane Society.
Callaway-Jones Funeral Home, Bryan