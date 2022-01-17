Fredric Burgess Lozo, (Rick) 80, resident of San Patricio, Texas gained his wings January 2, 2022 after battling lung cancer. He was born Sept. 16, 1941 in Fort Worth, Texas to Frank and Martha Ceil Lozo and grew up in Houston.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Walker Lozo; 3 daughters, Katherine Lozo, Stephanie (Joe) O’Brien and Lisa (Matt) Merritt; 2 step-daughters, April Schramm and Carrie (Larry) Murphy; and 2 sisters, Suzi Lozo and Ellen (Bill) Obenour; and 9 grandchildren.
A family service will be held February 5, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, Corpus Christi. Due to covid concerns, we ask that you view the service via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at 2 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Skidmore, Texas.