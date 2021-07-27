Gabino Guerrero, long time resident of Goliad County. Born August 20, 1936 in Goliad County to Bernabe and Catarina Guerrero, resided in Berclair, Houston, and Tomball, Texas Died - July, 24, 2021
Married - January 4, 1956 to Gregoria Garcia Guerrero, also longtime residents of Goliad County. Two sons, Bernando & Raul; Six daughters, Cenaida, Katarina, Esmeralda, Ermelinda, Graciela, and Esperanza. Sixteen grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, sister, Grace Tijerina of Beeville, many nieces, nephews, godchildren, daughter and son-in laws. He is preceded in death by son, Raul and sister Hortencia. He lived a beautiful life and leaves behind a strong legacy.
Rest In Peace Daddy, Always in Our Hearts!