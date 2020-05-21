Gary Richards, 68, of Normanna, Texas, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Normanna, Texas.
Mr. Richards was born Feb. 8, 1952, in Abilene, Texas, to Wesley Richards and Mardell (Maxwell) Harmes. He was a self-employed truck driver and a member of Kingsway Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his loving spouse, Dolores Richards of Normanna, Texas; a daughter, Audrey (Ryan) DeSpain of Victoria, Texas; a son, Aaron Richards of Normanna, Texas; two granddaughters, Hailey and Cali DeSpain of Victoria, Texas; two brothers, Steve (Brenda) Richards and Monty (Melissa) Richards of Cross Plains, Texas; two sisters, Toni Ann (Ricky) Shields of Snyder, Texas, and Connie (Rex) Boggs of Eastland, Texas; also several nephews and nieces.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with a prayer service that evening at 6:30.
A chapel service will be conducted there at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, with Pastor Isaac De Los Santos officiating. Burial will follow at Beeville Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Jared Richards, Coby Richards, Orlando Rodriguez, Eddie Rodriguez, Johnathan Ogden and Ben Gallegos.
Treviño Funeral Home