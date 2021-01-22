Gary Steven Maisel, 71, passed into Heaven on January 20, 2021, due to complications from surgery.
Gary was born on October 19, 1949, in New Rockford, North Dakota, to Willard and Beatrice (Haakensen) Maisel. He grew up on a cattle ranch in Grace City, North Dakota, and graduated from Grace City High School in 1967. He joined the Navy in 1967 and was stationed at NAS Chase Field in 1971 at which time he met and married his wife, Debbie. They were then stationed in Whidbey Island, Washington, where Gary finished his last tour in 1975 and returned to Beeville where he was employed with Civil Service at NAS Chase Field until the base closed. He then became an over the road truck driver. Gary was a fun loving and friendly guy who formed many friendships throughout his life and service in the Navy.
Throughout the years Gary enjoyed spending time at the lake camping with friends, skiing, playing aceydeucey and, in general, hanging out with his friends whom he thought so much of. He especially liked going on the trail rides and participating in Western Week cookoffs. Gary was a member of VFW Post 9170 in Beeville and was a house committee member. He was so proud to be a veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Greg; brothers-in-law, Curtis Stevenson and Rick Andres.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie (Stevenson) Maisel; sons, Joshua Maisel (Valerie) of Beeville, Alex Lindstrom (Lori) of Kelseyville, California; daughter, Ashley Maisel (Harold Alonzo) of Beeville; and grandchildren, MacKenzie DelaGarza (Matthew Coffeen), MacKayla Maldonado (Jesse Garza), Kyndall Maisel, Kaleb Villarreal; great-grandchildren, Bryson Maisel and Rylee Coffeen, all of Beeville. He is also survived by his sisters, Debbie Dawley, Clinton, Iowa, and Christine Andres and Karen Gustafson of Billings, Montana; brothers, Wesley Maisel and Brad Maisel of Billings, Montana, and Eric Maisel of Atlanta, Georgia; brother-in law, David Stevenson (Julie); sister-in-law, Annette Stevenson; numerous nieces and nephews. Celebration of life was held at Bible Baptist Church of Beeville at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at a later date at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus with full military honors.