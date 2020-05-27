Gary Steven Morgan, age 70, passed peacefully from this life into the arms of his Savior on May 23, 2020, after a hard fought battle with cancer.
Gary was born July 29, 1949, in Charlotte, N.C. to John J. and Mary Taylor Morgan, where they lived until his senior year of high school. The family moved to Wilmington, N.C. where he graduated from New Hanover High School in 1968. Gary graduated from Bee County College in 1983 with an Associates of Applied Science in Middle Management. He joined the U.S. Navy at age 19 and served until May 1978. His years in the Navy brought him to Beeville where after serving 11 years, he entered into U.S. Civil Service as a Construction Rep, continuing to serve his country for 18 more years. During this time, Gary discovered his passion for flying and skydiving. He opened Sky’s the Limit Parachuting Club in Beeville which he ran until retiring the club in 2009. He was one of the first to pioneer and become a tandem master which brought great joy to our community through the thrill of skydiving. Gary had many opportunities to jump into special events such as football games, Beeville Western Week and many other local and state events.
Gary was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Beeville where he served as a trustee for many years, always willing to lend his years of experience and knowledge for various building and maintenance projects. It was at church where he met and later married his wife, Paula Jo (Sands) on December 10, 2016. They spent the last six years enjoying life to its fullest through motorcycle rides, travel adventures and especially soaking up lots of love from their family and dear friends. Gary will always be remembered for his huge loving heart, adventurous spirit, passion for his Lord, and not to forget his extraordinary sense of humor.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary Morgan; and a sister Linda Morgan.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; sisters, Ticha (David) Cook and Lisa (Craig) Barnes; daughters, Tanya Calvin and Christi Morgan; stepdaughter, Lindsey (Mike) Baker; and stepsons, Evan (Danielle) Hufstedler and Jack (Amanda) Johnson.
Gary had immense love for his six grandchildren, Jordan and Daysha Eskridge, Leo and Jillian Baker, and Jarrett and Jayden Johnson, and three great-grandchildren, Adaliyen and Amaya Eskridge, and Jessiah Ainsworth. He is also survived by his niece, Amber (Eric) Pridgen; and nephew, Madison (Molly) Ferrell.
There will be a casual come-and-go open house memorial Saturday, June 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at First United Methodist ChurchFellowship Hall, 106 E. Cleveland, Beeville TX. A final skydive with scattering of ashes, as well as military graveside honors at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will be announced at a later date due to current pandemic restrictions.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home