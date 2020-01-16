Gavino D. Gomez Sr., 76, of Beeville, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, as his residence.
Mr. Gomez was born Feb. 18, 1943, in Beeville to Felipa (Duarte) and Antonio Gomez. He married Merced Armijo Gomez and was retired from Skidmart Lumber Company. He was a Catholic.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three sons, Antonio, David and Gavino Gomez Jr.; a brother, Manuel Gomez Sr.; a sister, Maria Antonia Castro; and a granddaughter, Victoria Gomez.
Survivors include his wife; three daughters, Sonia (Angel) Puga, Betty (LeRoy) Gonzales and Cathy (Michael S.) Salinas, all of Beeville; three sons, Joe (Corina) Gomez, Freddy (Ruby) and Roy Gomez, all of Beeville; a brother, Marcelino Gomez of Beeville; and several step-brothers and step-sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church with Father Luke Thirunelliparambil officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Pallbearers will be Roy Gomez, Alfredo Gomez, Johnny Salinas, Joe David Montoya, David F. Gomez and Joe Angel Puga.
Treviño Funeral Home