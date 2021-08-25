SAN ANTONIO – Genaro Garcia, 41, of San Antonio, formerly of Beeville, passed away on August 21, 2021. He was born on Nov. 30, 1979, in Taft, Texas, to Ramon Camario and Ester (Chapa) Garcia. He married Priscilla Ann Gonzales on July 19, 2008, in Beeville, Texas. He was a 1999 graduate of A.C. Jones High School. He was presently employed for Borden Dairy and had worked as a truck driver for over 15 years.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Ramon Camario Garcia, Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Priscilla A. Garcia of San Antonio; one son, Genaro Garcia, Jr. and one daughter, Jazmine Leigh Garcia both of San Antonio; parents, Ester Chapa Garcia and Ramon Garcia, Sr. both of San Antonio; two brothers, Jerry Perez of San Antonio, and Adam (Amy) Garcia of Cuero, Texas; three sisters, Debra Perez of Kenedy, Eva Molina of San Antonio and Damiana (Stephen) Munoz of Beeville. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 3-8 pm on Friday, Aug. 27, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7 pm. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Oak Park Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ram Garza officiating.
Interment will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #2.
Serving as pallbearers will be Adam Garcia, Jr., Stephen Munoz, Jason Gonzales, Ernesto Posada, Otilio Vasquez, Jr. and Jose Cisneros.
