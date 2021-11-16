Geneva J. Delgadillo, 54, of Houston, formerly of Beeville, passed away on Nov. 9, 2021. She was born on Nov. 8, 1967, in Friona, Texas to Pablo and Amelia (Gonzalez) Villanueva. She married Edward Delgadillo on April 13, 1996, in Beeville, Texas. She had worked for Walgreens for 28 years and was a shift lead supervisor.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Pablo and Amelia Villanueva; one brother, Pablo Villanueva Jr; paternal grandparents, Francisco and Jesusa Villanueva; and her maternal grandparents, Maria and Genaro Gonzalez Sr.
She is survived by her husband, Edward Delgadillo of Houston; one son, Edward James Delgadillo of Houston; three daughters, Gabriela, Graciela and Bee Delgadillo all of Houston; four sisters, Lenora (Abel) Santellana of San Marcos, Lena (Guadalupe) Garcia, Rose (Alex) Puga and Amelia (Emilio Perez) Villanueva all of Beeville; three brothers, Robert (Grace) Duenes of Runge, Joe Villanueva of Beeville and Max Galvan of San Antonio.
Visitation was held from 4-8 pm on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Oak Park Memorial Funeral Chapel. A rosary was recited at 7 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 am on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at St. James Catholic Church with Fr. Jacob Valayath as celebrant. Interment to follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Pawnee, Tx.
Arrangements entrusted to Oak Park Funeral Home
Serving as pallbearers were Robert Duenes Jr., Juan Pablo Sanchez, Javier Adrian Sanchez, Abel Santellana, Randy Campos Jr and Lupe Garcia III.
Honorary pallbearers were Joe Villanueva, Robert Duenes Sr., Juan Carlos Garcia, Brandon Campos and Lisa Villanueva.