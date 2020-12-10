Genevieve Medrano Leal, 96, of Beeville, Texas passed away on December 7, 2020.
She was born on January 3, 1924, in Fannin, Texas to Nicolas F. Medrano and Rafaelita Cantu.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lupe Leal; sisters, Mamie Rubio, Mathilda Bernal, Ursula Galvan, Julia Solis, Rafaela Hassler, Ofelia Harbach, Hilda Baldez; brothers, Rafael Medrano, and Julian Luna.
Genevieve is survived by her son, John (Melinda) Leal of Beeville, Texas; daughter, Gloria (Lupe) Olvera of Victoria, Texas; brother, Ruben Medrano of Killeen, Texas; grandchildren, Kristen (Michael) Miller of Woodlands, Texas, Christopher Leal of Round Rock, Texas, Kelly Olvera of Richmond, Texas, and Sarah (Marty Garza) Martorell of Beeville, Texas; great-grandchildren; Avery Miller, Brayden Martorell, Baylie Mille and Brodie Leal.
Special caregivers, Blanca, Ashley, Tracy, Christy, and Melba of Hospice of South Texas- Victoria, Texas.
Walk thru visitation will be at 5:00pm until 6:45pm on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Rubio, Brayden Martorell, Rafael Medrano Jr., Serafin Leal, Christopher Leal and Marty Garza.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to:
Hospice of South Texas, 605 Locust Ave, Victoria, Texas 77901, (361) 572-4300; or
The Vineyard Beeville, 210 N Monroe St., Beeville, TX 78102, (361) 358-7500.