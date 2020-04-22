Mrs. Genevieve S. Treviño, age 89 of Beeville passed away peacefully surrounded by her beloved husband, daughter, son and sister at her home on Sunday, April 19, 2020.
Genevieve was born in Beeville on January 26, 1931 to Dionisio & Juanita (Medina) Silva. Married to Rudy Treviño, Sr. on, September 29, 1946 for over 73 years. She was a devout catholic and parishioner of the Saint James Catholic Church where she participated in the choir. As a citizen of the Beeville community she proudly participated in the following organizations : Woodmen of the World, Cub Scouts of America Volunteer, Beeville I.S.D. P.T.A. Assistant, Election Poll Watcher, and bowling league.
Her presence and influence certainly will be missed.
Preceding her in death are her parents; one sister, Dora “Aurora” Silva Navarro; father and mother-in-law, Miguel “Mike” and Inez B. Treviño; two brother-in-laws, Jimmy Ramirez and Joe Navarro; and other family members.
Mourning her loss and celebrating her life are her husband, Rodolfo “Rudy” Treviño, Sr. of Beeville; son, Rudy Treviño, Jr., of Corpus Christi; daughter, Gloria Ann Treviño (Jimmie) Brewster of Pasadena, Texas; two sisters,
Juanita Silva Ramirez of Keller, Texas and Frances Jane Silva (Jose) Del Bosque of Centerville, Georgia; 11 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic a private burial will be held for the immediate family only. A future celebration of life and memorial services will be held with family and friends at a later date.
Active Pallbearers: Bryan Jimmie Brewster, Rudy Lee Treviño, Marc Edward Treviño, Adrian Thomas Treviño, Jon “Tony” Brewster, and Nicholas “Chase” Holtz. Honorary Pallbearers: Rudy Montgomery Peak and Justin Douglas Peak.
Treviño Funeral Home