Genoveva C. Vega, 84, of Beeville, Texas, went to rest in everlasting peace on August 28, 2021.
Ms. Vega was born in Beeville on February 9, 1937, to the late Juan C. Vega and Genoveva Cano.
She is preceded in death by her parents; maternal grandparents, Calistra W. Cano, Salvador Cano; paternal grandparents, Estephanita Vega and Juan Vega
Genoveva is survived by numerous cousins.
Visitation will be held at 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Treviño Funeral Home with the recitation of the holy rosary following at 7:00pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:00am at St. James Catholic Church with Father Isaias Estepa officiating. Burial will follow at Our Lady of Victory Cemetery #1.
Pallbearers will be Manuel Hernandez, Frank C. Moron, Joe Cano, Juan Manuel Cano, Edward Ortega Jr. and Fernando J. Moron.
Honorary pallbearers will be Pete V. Espinosa Jr., Johnny Frank Hernandez, Christopher Cano, Nicholas Rodriguez, Domingo Castillo Jr. and Albert Espinosa Sr.
