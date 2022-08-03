Genoveva Rosales Garza, 69, of Skidmore, Texas, passed away July 24, 2022, surrounded by her loved ones.
Genoveva “Eva” was born on May 16, 1953, to Valentine and Josefa Rosales, in Corpus Christi, Texas. She graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1973 and in 1986, attended Coastal Bend College LVN Program, where she became a geriatric nurse for over 27 years. She worked 17 years at Refugio Manor, and 10 years at Sinton Manor. She took pride in being the best nurse in South Texas.
Eva is predeceased by her husband Enrique Garza, her parents, Valentine Rosales, Jr. and Josefa Serena Rosales, her sisters Teresa Spear, San Juanita Gonzalez, Santos Cantu, and her brothers Ambrosio Alvarado and Alfredo Rosales.
She is survived by her daughters, Mary Christina Garza (Michael Ward), Kathy Ann Martin (Alex Martin), Teresa Michelle Rodriguez (Juan Jose Rodriguez); her 9 grandchildren, Paul-Anthony Lara, Nicholas A. Lara, Nathaniel A. Lara, Juan-Christian Valentin Lara, Vyctoria Ann Lara, Joseph Enrique Lara, Jorge Alberto Castro, Corynna Jean Rodriguez and Katarina Paige Rodriguez and 1 great granddaughter Elena Ann Renee Plowman; her sister Rosa Rosales, 3 brothers Agapito (Rebecca) Rosales, Tomas Rosales and Martin (Ruby) Rosales.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at Trevino Funeral Home with a Rosary following at 7:00 p.m. The body lay in repose on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Skidmore. Funeral Mass followed at 10:00 a.m. with Father Richard Gutierrez officiating. Burial followed at Evergreen cemetery in Skidmore.
Pallbearers were Paul-Anthony Lara, Juan-Christian Valentin Lara, Nicholas Andrew Lara, Nathaniel Aaron Lara, Albert Castro and Joseph Enrique Lara.
Honorary pallbearers were Juan J. Rodriguez, Alex Martin, Michael J. Ward and Hector Cantu.