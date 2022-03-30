George Eldridge Tanner, 73, passed away at his beloved ranch, in Fredericksburg, Texas on January 26, 2022. He was a loving father, grandpa, mentor and leader with a contagious laugh that would instantly make you smile.
George was born on January 13, 1949 in Beeville, Texas to Napoleon Bonaparte and Mahala Smith Tanner. He graduated from A.C. Jones High School, the University of Texas with a mechanical engineering degree and a masters of business administration degree from Pepperdine University.
After serving as a Captain in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and while still in the reserves, he married his childhood best friend, Daryl Anne Hause. He began his career working for Chicago, Bridge and Iron, a job that began a life of travel and adventure across the United States and beyond.
In 1982, George and Daryl settled in Corpus Christi where George served as President of Mestena, Inc., a family owned oil and gas business. His innovative ideas, determination and brilliance resulted in great success to the entire family, a success that will be enjoyed for generations to come. One of his most notable efforts included an innovative uranium processing plant created in South Texas. He was considered one of the leaders in the U.S. uranium industry because of his initiative and foresight. He was active in shaping policy at the Federal and State government levels through several nuclear trade associations, including the Nuclear Energy Institute and the Uranium Producers of America.
His years in Corpus Christi reflected his many interests in life and a dedication to civic projects, family and friends. He joined the First National Bank of Beeville in 1986 and served as its chairman from 2008-2017. Locally he was a member of The Rotary Club, Palmer Drug Abuse Program, the Texas State Aquarium and the Art Museum of South Texas. He was a long time member of First United Methodist Church. He served in leadership positions on professional boards, including the University of Texas Engineering Board, the Texas Land and Minerals Owners and the Brush County Groundwater Conservation District. He enjoyed membership in Coterie, Centuria and the King’s Men, serving as Lord High Steward for the Buccaneer Days Coronation celebration in 2014. George was a genuine friend to many and was respected by all who knew him.
George and Daryl enjoyed traveling the world, oftentimes with family and friends, absorbing the culture, art and customs of the places they visited. George had a fondness for gorillas, from his celebrated silverback hug in the Rwandan jungles to wearing his favorite gorilla suit. There wasn’t a gorilla painting in Canyon Road he didn’t stop to admire.
No matter his schedule, George took time for what mattered most to his family. His bride of 50 years, Daryl, his two children, their spouses and four wonderful grandchildren were the light of his life. Like his own children, George put his grandchildren first – there was never a cartwheel he wouldn’t turn or a rock hunt he wouldn’t join if it meant more time with his cherished family.
He is survived by his wife, Daryl; his son, Benjamin Jones Tanner (Helen); daughter, Kathleen Tanner Beduze (Beau); and grandchildren, Luke and Caroline Tanner and Tanner and Madison Beduze; brothers, Bonn Tanner and Jimmy Tanner (Dawn); many nieces and nephews and a wide group of friends. He is predeceased by his parents.
Those desiring may make a contribution to the George E. Tanner Mestena Engineering Scholarship at Texas A & M Kingsville, established in recognition of George’s steadfast leadership to Mestena and the oil and gas industry as a whole (700 University Blvd., MSC 173, Kingsville, TX 78363) or to The Rotary Foundation (921 N. Chaparral Street #201, Corpus Christi, TX 78401).