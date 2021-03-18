George L. Cañas, 64, of Beeville, Texas, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, March 11, 2021, following a brief illness. He passed away in a San Antonio hospital surrounded by his loving family.
George came from a very close and loving family and was born December 9, 1956, to Ramiro Cañas and Rachel (Gonzales) Cañas in Beeville, Texas. He was a 1976 graduate of Sterling High School in Sterling, Illinois, and retired from the maintenance department at Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville. He was a personal chauffeur and assistant to Dan Hughes for numerous years.
Although he was a quiet man, he had a very big and caring heart. His presence will be greatly missed, thanks to his sense of humor, love of scaring his family and making everyone around him laugh. He enjoyed working in his yard, washing his car and helping others keep up with their yards.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ramiro and Rachel Cañas; and twin siblings, Joe and Josie Canas.
Survivors include his dear friend, Naomi Mendez of Beeville; daughter, Lali Cañas (Marco Polo) of Sterling, Illinois; son, Luke (Natalia) Kane of Austin; step-daughters, Liz (Chris) Luna of Victoria and Rose (Frank) Aleman of Pawnee; siblings, Ramiro (Elvia) Cañas and Juan (Rose) Canas, both of Sterling, Illinois, Oscar (Sally) Canas of Rock Falls, Illinois, Peme (Darcy) Canas of Bettendorf, Iowa, Martha (Tony) Lopez of San Antonio, Augustine (Rachel) Canas of El Paso, Freddy Canas and Rachel (Michael) Garza, both of Beeville and Clarita Menchaca of Corpus Christi; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
As he was a private and quiet person, George has requested that no services be made on his behalf. He wishes to be remembered as he was.
Memorial donations may be made to Christus Spohn Hospital-Beeville or Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in San Antonio. The family wishes to thank the staff at both facilities for taking such excellent and loving care of their father.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home