George Luis Canas

George Luis Canas

George Luis Canas, 64, of Beeville passed away March 11, 2021. He was born in Beeville to Ramiro and Rachel Canas December 9, 1956. 

He was a loving and proud dad and Popo, brother and friend. 

George is survived by his children, Lali of Illinois, Luke of Kyle, Rose of Pawnee and Elizabeth of Victoria; six brothers; 3 sisters; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and multiple family and friends who love and will miss him dearly.

Family and friends were invited to a celebration of George’s life Thursday, March 18, 2021, at The Yonder Inn from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.

Recommended for you