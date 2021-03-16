George Luis Canas, 64, of Beeville passed away March 11, 2021. He was born in Beeville to Ramiro and Rachel Canas December 9, 1956.
He was a loving and proud dad and Popo, brother and friend.
George is survived by his children, Lali of Illinois, Luke of Kyle, Rose of Pawnee and Elizabeth of Victoria; six brothers; 3 sisters; 12 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild and multiple family and friends who love and will miss him dearly.
Family and friends were invited to a celebration of George’s life Thursday, March 18, 2021, at The Yonder Inn from 12 p.m.- 2 p.m.