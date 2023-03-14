Georgia Louise Brzozowski, 70, of Fredericksburg, Texas, passed away on March 10, 2023.
Georgia was born on September 27, 1952 to Woodrow W. and Alva L. Davis in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a 1970 graduate of Ray High School and married Gerald Wayne Brzozowski on February 14, 1985 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was a member of the Pettus Methodist Church and Bible Study Group.
She loved the Hill Country and in October of 2018, she and Gerald moved to Fredericksburg, Texas. She also enjoyed the outdoors and loved working in the yard. One of her favorite hobbies was hooking and was a member of Heart and Hand Rug Hookers. Georgia was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother who will be missed greatly.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Left behind to cherish fond memories include her husband of 38 years, Gerald Wayne Brzozowski, Sr.; two sisters, Virginia Weems of Katy, Texas and Patricia (Bill) Poole of Camarillo, California; her son, Garrett (Rosanna) Brzozowski; grandson, Parker Brzozowski of Fort Worth, Texas; stepson, Gerald Wayne (Samantha) Brzozowski, Jr. and grandchildren, Hayden, Vivian and Evelyn of Montgomery, Texas; and stepdaughter, Jennifer (Dallas) Hopper and their children, Wyatt, Wade and Wren, of Celina, Texas.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, in the family chapel at Greenwood Cemetery on Llano Highway in Fredericksburg, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to one’s favorite charity.