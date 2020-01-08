Gerald Henry Herzog, 65, of Skidmore, died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in a Corpus Christi hospital.
Mr. Herzog was born Sept. 3, 1954, in Beeville to Henry and Ruby (Hearn) Herzog. He was a 1973 graduate of Skidmore-Tynan High School and was an avid fisherman, hunter and outdoorsman.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ruby Herzog; and a brother, David L. Herzog.
Survivors include three sons, Daniel (Allie) Baker of Trophy Club, and Henry (Stephanie) Herzog and Dual (Alisha) Herzog, both of Skidmore; five grandchildren; a brother, George (Marsha) Herzog of Aransas Pass; and two sisters, Katherine Tollette of Beeville and Patty (Neil) Bieler of Glen Rose.
A graveside memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Evergreen Cemetery in Skidmore.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home