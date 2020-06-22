Gerardo (Jerry) Menchaca Garcia, 50, of Beeville, Texas, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020, in Beeville, Texas.
Mr. Garcia was born Feb. 24, 1970, in Beeville, Texas, to Jose V. & Anita M. Garcia. He worked in construction, was a Catholic and loved fishing and the outdoors.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Vidal Garcia; maternal grandparents, Antonio & Manuela Menchaca; paternal grandparents, Eliseo & Florentina Garcia; niece, Alyssa Ybarra; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his parents; five brothers, Jose Angel (Lori) Garcia of Beeville, Texas, Tony (Daisy) Garcia, of Beeville, Texas, Robert Garcia of Brainer, Minnesota, Henry (Kisha) Garcia of Beeville, Texas and Cheo (Traci) Garcia of Beeville, Texas; four sisters, Anna M. Garcia of Beeville, Texas, Elena (Vince) Horton of Converse, Texas, Rosie (Brian) Domino of Austin, Texas, and Marissa Garcia Cortez of Beeville, Texas; three daughters, April (Steven) Dominguez of Beeville, Texas, Paisley Garcia of Atlanta, Georgia, and Amber Garcia of Beeville, Texas; one son, Ted (Samantha) Garcia of Beeville, Texas; and eight grandchildren, Judea, Alana, Felicity, Nevaeh, Jeremiah, Jerry, Delilah and Alicia.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm-8:00pm Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home with a rosary recited there that evening at 7 o’clock.
The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00am Thursday, June 25, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Richard Gonzales officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Skidmore.
Pallbearers will be Ted Garcia, Jose Angel Garcia, Larry Gonzales, Leo Delbosque, Steven Dominguez and Joe Rodriguez.
Honorary pallbearers will be Vince Horton Sr., Brian Domino, Jacob Garcia, nieces, nephews, brothers, sisters and children.
